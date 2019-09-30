Chris Carson could present a challenge for Rams’ run defense Thursday night

The Rams figure to have their hands full Thursday with Seattle running back Chris Carson.

Carson, meanwhile, had his hands wrapped firmly around the football Sunday.

After fumbling in each of the Seahawks’ first three games, Carson secured the ball against Arizona and rushed for 104 yards in 22 carries in a 27-10 victory.

“I think probably the guy I’m most excited about is Chris,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. “This was really just waiting for Chris to put that stuff to rest and get going. He ran really tough all day long, didn’t change his style at all. If anything, he ran as hard as he has run all year… We need Chris running like that.”

The Rams have been a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to stopping the run. They surrendered 128 yards and two touchdowns to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey in the opener, held New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara to 45 yards in Week 2, gave up 96 to Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, and Sunday yielded 70 to Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones, including 24 on one play.

In two narrow losses to the Rams last season, the Seahawks had a pair of 100-yard rushing games from Carson (116) and Rashaad Penny (108).