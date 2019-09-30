Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Chris Carson could present a challenge for Rams’ run defense Thursday night

Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seattle running back Chris Carson rushed for 104 yards in 22 carries in the Seahawks’ 27-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2019
7:12 AM
Share
SEATTLE — 

The Rams figure to have their hands full Thursday with Seattle running back Chris Carson.

Carson, meanwhile, had his hands wrapped firmly around the football Sunday.

After fumbling in each of the Seahawks’ first three games, Carson secured the ball against Arizona and rushed for 104 yards in 22 carries in a 27-10 victory.

“I think probably the guy I’m most excited about is Chris,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. “This was really just waiting for Chris to put that stuff to rest and get going. He ran really tough all day long, didn’t change his style at all. If anything, he ran as hard as he has run all year… We need Chris running like that.”

Advertisement

The Rams have been a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to stopping the run. They surrendered 128 yards and two touchdowns to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey in the opener, held New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara to 45 yards in Week 2, gave up 96 to Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, and Sunday yielded 70 to Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones, including 24 on one play.

In two narrow losses to the Rams last season, the Seahawks had a pair of 100-yard rushing games from Carson (116) and Rashaad Penny (108).

RamsSports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement