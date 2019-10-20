Jared Goff helps make Rams’ return to Atlanta a pleasant one in blowout victory

The Rams made new, and significantly happier memories, Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eight months after losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Rams ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the hapless Atlanta Falcons, 37-10.

Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his Rams debut for a team that forced three turnovers and sacked Matt Ryan five times as Rams improved their record to 4-3

The Falcons lost their fifth consecutive game and fell to 1-6.

The Rams’ victory steadied a team that was in danger of falling perilously off the pace on the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 6-0 with a 9-0 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks were 5-1 going into their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The victory also ensured the Rams a more pleasant extended stay in Atlanta. The Rams will be here until Thursday night, when they depart for London and next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium.

Goff rebounded from a career-low 78-yard passing performance in last week’s loss to the 49ers by completing 22 of 37 passes for 368 yards. He connected on touchdown passes of 13 yards to running back Todd Gurley and eight yards to tight end Gerald Everett.

Gurley, returning to the lineup after sitting out against the 49ers because of a thigh bruise, rushed for 41 yards in 18 carries. Rookie Darrell Henderson rushed for 31 yards in 11 carries.

Ramsey was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Throughout the week, coach Sean McVay and Ramsey said they did not know how much Ramsey might play against the Falcons.

Ramsey did not start, but he came in on the third play, and spent much of the game matched up against, and jawing with, Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, who caught six passes for 93 yards.

Linebacker Cory Littleton intercepted a pass and defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced and recovered a fumble. Edge rusher Dante Fowler had three sacks, and Littleton and Donald had one each. In the final minute, linebacker Troy Reeder forced a fumble on a punt return, and Darious Williams recovered the ball in the end zone for the final touchdown.

Ryan completed 16 of 27 passes for 159 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter because of an ankle injury.

The Rams led, 13-3, at halftime and seized control of the game on the first possession of the second half, when they drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Goff’s 33-yard pass to Everett was the key play of a drive that ended when Goff fired the ball to Everett on a screen pass to the left side, and Everett ran the ball for an eight-yard touchdown and 20-3 lead.

The defense set up the next touchdown when Littleton intercepted a pass that tipped off the hands of Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu. In the aftermath of the play, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman tangled with Donald. Both players were called for penalties and Freeman was ejected.

The Rams then moved the ball from the Falcons’ 30-yard line to the one. The Falcons stuffed Goff on a second-down sneak, but on next play, Goff faked a handoff to Darrell Henderson and then rolled to his left. He put a move on linebacker Deion Jones, and then ran into the end zone and spiked the ball to celebrate a touchdown that gave the Rams a 27-3 lead.

The Rams appeared positioned for another touchdown in the fourth quarter when they drove to the one-yard line, but the Falcons stuffed Gurley and two incomplete passes forced the Rams to settle for another field goal.

The Falcons scored a late touchdown on Matt Schaub’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

Goff completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards in the first half. His touchdown pass to Gurley and two field goals by Greg Zuerlein gave the Rams their 13-3 halftime lead.

Matt Bryant’s 52-yard field goal on the first possession gave the Falcons the early lead, and it looked like it might be a long day for the Rams when Zuerlein missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt.

But Zuerlein came back and kicked a 55-yard field goal to tie the score late in the first quarter.