Rams

Rams’ 37-10 victory over the Falcons by the numbers

Rams’ Dante Fowler Jr. celebrates one of his career-high three sacks against the Falcons
Rams’ Dante Fowler Jr. celebrates one of his career-high three sacks against the Falcons.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Oct. 20, 2019
3:58 PM
A look at the significant numbers behind the Rams’ 37-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

6-0

Record for the Rams in the Eastern time zone under coach Sean McVay. The Rams have a 17-4 record outside of Los Angeles with McVay.

24

Number of times the Rams have scored 30 or more points in a game since the start of the 2017 season. They are averaging 27.1 points per game this season.

5

Sacks for the Rams against the Falcons, the most they’ve had in a game this season. Dante Fowler Jr. led Los Angeles with a career-high three sacks.

178

Passing yards for Jared Goff in first half, more than double his total (78) last week against the 49ers. He finished 22 of 37 for 268 yards and two TD passes.

0

Number of 100-yard rushers for the Rams this season. Rams players rushed for 100 yards eight times in 2018. Todd Gurley’s 41 yards on 18 rushes led L.A. on Sunday.

