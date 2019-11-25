Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Column: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gives some most valuable lessons in rout of Rams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picks up a big gain against the Rams at the Coliseum.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picks up a big gain against the Rams at the Coliseum. He rushed for 95 yards in eight carries.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Nov. 25, 2019
8:10 PM
Share

The NFL’s most exciting player sure makes games boring.

Bright lights. National TV. Coliseum rocking. Rams amped.

And splat. Ravens 45, Rams 6.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson ruined the party, directing four touchdown drives before the football ever touched the ground.

Advertisement

He completed nine of nine passes in the first half with three scoring throws, flicking the ball so effortlessly he basically had a dart in one hand and a pint in the other.

To think people used to wonder whether this guy was accurate enough to hold down the job.

Rams
Farmer: Lamar Jackson has been a difference-maker for the Baltimore Ravens
APphoto_Ravens Bengals Football
Rams
Farmer: Lamar Jackson has been a difference-maker for the Baltimore Ravens
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 yards passing and 700 rushing through a season’s first 10 games.
More Coverage
Todd Gurley’s workload could be key for Rams to beat Ravens
49ers dominate on defense to crush Packers in battle of NFC behemoths

And it’s not as if this came against a lousy Los Angeles defense. Since trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey five weeks ago, the Rams’ defense had allowed just one touchdown in four consecutive games.

In this one, though, it was a field general versus the Washington Generals. Jackson’s final numbers: 15 of 20 for 169 yards, five touchdowns and a lofty passer rating of 139.4. He also ran eight times for 95 yards.

Advertisement

Midway through the fourth quarter, after an interception by former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters — indignity on top of indignity — Jackson was replaced by backup Robert Griffin III.

Rams
Farmer: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gives some most valuable lessons in rout of Rams
464657_SP_1125_rams_ravens1_WJS.jpg
Rams
Farmer: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gives some most valuable lessons in rout of Rams
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes it look easy as he throws for five touchdowns in directing a 45-6 rout of the Rams.
More Coverage
Jackson and Ravens embarrass Rams and deal their playoff hopes a crippling blow
Photos: Rams fall to Ravens on “Monday Night Football”

The Ravens are 15-3 since Jackson took over as their starting quarterback near the end of last season. His 15 regular-season victories are tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the most during that span.

Jackson made a convincing case in this showcase to push the pause button on the season so the NFL can name him its most valuable player right away.

Sports
Here’s why the 49ers’ rise in the NFC could mean big trouble for the Rams
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Sports
Here’s why the 49ers’ rise in the NFC could mean big trouble for the Rams
The 49ers’ dominant display against Aaron Rodgers and Packers shows why the team is among the NFC’s elite — and why the Rams should be worried.
More Coverage
Rams vs. Ravens: How the teams match up for Monday night
Farmer: Lamar Jackson has been a difference-maker for the Baltimore Ravens

Wilson is fabulous, but Jackson is otherworldly.

It’s entirely possible that next week’s matchup between San Francisco and Baltimore is a Super Bowl preview pitting the NFL’s most smothering defense and most dynamic offense.

That would be a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, when it was 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh versus his older brother, Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Baltimore won that thriller 34-31. Maybe the most memorable part of that game was when the lights went out at the Superdome.

The lights didn’t go out at the Coliseum on Monday night. It just felt that way.

1/6
Rams quarterback Jared goff is sacked by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/6
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picks up a big gain in front of Rams Jalen Ramsey, Cory Littleton and Taylor Rapp during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/6
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters laughs in fornt of the Rams’ bench late in the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/6
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters taunts his former team as the Rams come off the field during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/6
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters taunts the Rams after a penalty during the fourth quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/6
Ravens receiver Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass against the Rams during the first quarter of a game Nov. 25 at the Coliseum.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement