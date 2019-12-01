Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Rams’ 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Rams running back Todd Gurley tries to evade Cardinals defenders Jordan Hicks (on ground) and Budda Baker. Gurley rushed for 95 yards.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dec. 1, 2019
7:20 PM
15

Consecutive quarters without a touchdown pass for the Rams until Jared Goff found tight end Tyler
Higbee for a two-yard score in the second quarter.

19

Targets for wide receiver Robert Woods, who caught 13 passes for a career-high 172 yards. Higbee was second on the Rams with eight targets and had career highs of seven catches for 107 yards.

13

Consecutive regular-season games dating to last season without 100 yards rushing for the Rams’ Todd Gurley, who did have a fine game with 95 yards in 19 carries.

424

Yards passing for Goff, who eclipsed the 400-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. He finished 32 for 43 for two touchdowns with no interceptions.

239

Consecutive games with a catch for Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the second-longest streak in NFL history to Jerry Rice’s 274 games.

