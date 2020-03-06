Rams’ Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley among NFL players who oppose proposed CBA

NFL players have until March 12 to vote on the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

Several Rams players weighed in on social media as voting began Thursday.

Running back Todd Gurley, who signed a $60-million extension before the 2018 season, retweeted a generic statement from the NFL Players Assn. on the voting process. He added, “VOTE NO!!”

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who signed a $135-million extension before the 2018 season, retweeted Gurley with “VOTE HELL NO.”

Vote HELL NO — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 5, 2020

Gurley and Donald seemed to share the opinion of other NFL stars who have let their feelings be known. Last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted that they were not in favor of the proposal.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker tweeted Thursday without opinion.

Advertisement

“My fellow @NFLPA members, Please vote because you believe in your stance,” Hekker said. “Get educated for yourself and don’t blindly vote because someone tweeted for you to vote a certain way. This process relies on us being informed. The implications both ways are huge.”

My fellow @NFLPA members,

Please vote because you believe in your stance. Get educated for yourself and don’t blindly vote because someone tweeted for you to vote a certain way. This process relies on us being informed. The implications both ways are huge. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 6, 2020

Quarterback Jared Goff, the recipient of a $134-million extension before last season, seconded Hekker, tweeting “Well said”