Dante Fowler replacement: Rams agree to deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd

After losing four key defensive players in three days, the Rams on Wednesday agreed to terms with linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but it reportedly is a one-year deal worth up to $13 million.

Floyd, 27, was released Tuesday by the Chicago Bears, who selected him with the ninth pick in the 2016 draft after he played in college at Georgia. New Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley coached Floyd with the Bears.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Floyd had seven sacks as a rookie, but never more than 4½ in the next three seasons. In 2019, he had three sacks. The Bears cut him to avoid a $13.2 million guarantee.

Advertisement

Floyd replaces Dante Fowler, who on Wednesday agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a three-year, $48-million contract.

Fowler joined an exodus of defensive players that included lineman Michael Brockers, who agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Cory Littleton, who agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, an unrestricted free agent after the Rams declined to exercise their option on the final year of his contract.