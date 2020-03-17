Rams linebacker Cory Littleton reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders

The Rams lost another key part of their defense Tuesday when linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Littleton, an undrafted free agent in 2016, will receive a three-year, $36-million deal that has a base value of $11.75 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Littleton came to terms with the Raiders a day after defensive lineman Michael Brockers ended his eight-year tenure with the Rams by agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

Littleton, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, played for minimum salaries his first three seasons and continued to outperform the one-year, $3-million contract he received last season as a restricted free agent.

Advertisement

The Rams had an opportunity to put the franchise tag on Littleton, but let Monday’s deadline pass.

The Rams are expected to explore free agency and the draft to find linebacker depth. Third-year pro Micah Kiser is scheduled to return after sitting out the 2019 season because of a chest injury suffered during the preseason. Kiser had been on track to start before he was injured. Travin Howard gained experience last season as a backup.

With Littleton gone, the Rams could turn increased attention to retaining edge rusher Dante Fowler. The pending unrestricted free agent had a career-best 11 ½ sacks last season.

Advertisement

Offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Austin Blythe are among the Rams other pending unrestricted free agents.