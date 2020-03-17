Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams linebacker Cory Littleton reportedly agrees to deal with Raiders

Rams linebacker Cory Littleton reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $36-million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rams linebacker Cory Littleton reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $36-million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
(John McCoy / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
10:02 AM
Share

The Rams lost another key part of their defense Tuesday when linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Littleton, an undrafted free agent in 2016, will receive a three-year, $36-million deal that has a base value of $11.75 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Littleton came to terms with the Raiders a day after defensive lineman Michael Brockers ended his eight-year tenure with the Rams by agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

Littleton, a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, played for minimum salaries his first three seasons and continued to outperform the one-year, $3-million contract he received last season as a restricted free agent.

Advertisement

Rams
Rams veteran Michael Brockers reportedly agrees to deal with the Ravens
Los Angeles Rams v Oakland Raiders
Rams
Rams veteran Michael Brockers reportedly agrees to deal with the Ravens
Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers reportedly agreed in principle to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The Rams had an opportunity to put the franchise tag on Littleton, but let Monday’s deadline pass.

The Rams are expected to explore free agency and the draft to find linebacker depth. Third-year pro Micah Kiser is scheduled to return after sitting out the 2019 season because of a chest injury suffered during the preseason. Kiser had been on track to start before he was injured. Travin Howard gained experience last season as a backup.

With Littleton gone, the Rams could turn increased attention to retaining edge rusher Dante Fowler. The pending unrestricted free agent had a career-best 11 ½ sacks last season.

Advertisement

Offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Austin Blythe are among the Rams other pending unrestricted free agents.

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement