Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler agrees to deal with Falcons

The exodus of defensive players from the Rams continues.

Edge-rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, according to several reports, joining defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman as key defensive players who have exited this week.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $48 million over three years.

Fowler, 25, came to the Rams via a 2018 midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl. Rather than becoming a free agent before last season, he signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the Rams that also included $2 million in performance incentives.

He then went out and produced a career-best 11½ sacks for a Rams team that finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Fowler, the third pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has 27½ career sacks. He was regarded as one of the top pending free-agent pass rushers before the so-called “legal tampering” period began. His stock rose even higher when teams put the franchise tag on other high-profile pass rushers such as Shaquil Barrett and Yannick Ngakoue, and the Rams opted not to tag Fowler.

Linebacker Samson Ebukam has starting experience as an edge-rusher and Obo Okoronkwo played well at times as a reserve last season.

So new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will remake a defense that lost Brockers, Littleton, Fowler, Robey-Coleman and safety Eric Weddle, who retired after the season.

On Monday, Brockers agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $30-million contract. On Tuesday, Littleton agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $36-million deal that reportedly has a base value of $11.75 million.

The Rams on Wednesday agreed to terms with offensive lineman Austin Blythe on a one-year contract.