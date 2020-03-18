Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams edge rusher Dante Fowler agrees to deal with Falcons

Rams linebacker Dante Fowler celebrates after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during a game on Oct. 20.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
11:50 AM
The exodus of defensive players from the Rams continues.

Edge-rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, according to several reports, joining defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman as key defensive players who have exited this week.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $48 million over three years.

Fowler, 25, came to the Rams via a 2018 midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl. Rather than becoming a free agent before last season, he signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the Rams that also included $2 million in performance incentives.

He then went out and produced a career-best 11½ sacks for a Rams team that finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Fowler, the third pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has 27½ career sacks. He was regarded as one of the top pending free-agent pass rushers before the so-called “legal tampering” period began. His stock rose even higher when teams put the franchise tag on other high-profile pass rushers such as Shaquil Barrett and Yannick Ngakoue, and the Rams opted not to tag Fowler.

Linebacker Samson Ebukam has starting experience as an edge-rusher and Obo Okoronkwo played well at times as a reserve last season.

So new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will remake a defense that lost Brockers, Littleton, Fowler, Robey-Coleman and safety Eric Weddle, who retired after the season.

On Monday, Brockers agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $30-million contract. On Tuesday, Littleton agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $36-million deal that reportedly has a base value of $11.75 million.

The Rams on Wednesday agreed to terms with offensive lineman Austin Blythe on a one-year contract.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
