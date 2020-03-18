Rams agree to terms with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson

In a move to fill the void left by the departure of Michael Brockers, the Rams on Wednesday agreed to terms with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Robinson, who will turn 25 in three days, played at Alabama and was a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2016. He earned $1.6 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Robinson will bolster a line that features star Aaron Donald, the 2017 and 2018 NFL defensive player of the year.

Robinson started a combined 16 games in the last two seasons. He made 40 tackles and had 1½ sacks in 13 games in 2019.

Earlier Wednesday, the Rams agreed to terms with linebacker Leonard Floyd, the ninth pick in the 2016 draft, who was cut by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

On Monday, Brockers ended his eight-year tenure with the Rams by agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens. Linebacker Cory Littleton agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday and edge rusher Dante Fowler agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

Slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman also is an unrestricted free agent after the Rams declined to exercise their option on the final year of his contract.

