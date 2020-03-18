Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Austin Blythe agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe (66) blocks Seattle’s Justin Coleman to allow Malcolm Brown (34) room to run Nov. 11, 2018, at the Coliseum.
(John McCoy / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
10:33 AM
Austin Blythe, who has started at guard and center for the Rams the last three seasons, agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Blythe, 27, earned about $2 million last season, according to overthecap.com.

The retention of Blythe comes after the Rams watched defensive lineman Michael Brockers and linebacker Cory Littleton agree to terms with other teams this week as the NFL’s so-called “legal tampering” period began. They also did not exercise an option on slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, allowing him to become a free agent.

Rams coach Sean McVay has said he was confident the Rams also would re-sign veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

The Rams acquired Blythe in 2017 after the Indianapolis Colts put him on waivers. He started at right guard in 2018 and moved to center last season after Brian Allen suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Rams
Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
