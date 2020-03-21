Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Rams safety Marqui Christian reportedly signs with Jets

Rams defensive back Marqui Christian warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 13.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 21, 2020
1:20 PM
Another member of the Rams defense left via free agency on Saturday.

Safety Marqui Christian, a valuable special teams and rotational player for four seasons, signed with the New York Jets, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, citing an unnamed source.

Christian, 25, is among seven players from the Rams’ 2019 defense who will not return for the upcoming season.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler signed free-agent contracts with other teams. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman became an unrestricted agent after the Rams declined to exercise their option for this season. The Rams also released linebacker Clay Matthews. Safety Eric Weddle retired.

John Johnson, who is returning from shoulder surgery, and second-year pro Taylor Rapp will be the starting safeties for the Rams.

Christian, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He was inactive for the first three games when the Cardinals made an ill-advised gamble. Their punter was injured but he also was the holder for field-goal attempts. They signed another punter but kept the holder on the roster and put Christian on waivers hoping no team would claim him.

But the Rams, who were playing the Cardinals that week, claimed Christian.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, backup quarterback Blake Bortles, linebacker Greg Zuerlein and receiver Mike Thomas also are unrestricted free agents.

Gary Klein
