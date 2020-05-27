Rams have three preseason games at SoFi, including stadium debut against Saints

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is paying for construction of SoFi Stadium and, after a string of concert postponements and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his team is now scheduled to host the first event at the $5-billion venue.

The Rams announced Wednesday that their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints is scheduled to be played Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. The Chargers, who share the stadium with the Rams, previously had announced their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys would be at home on Aug. 16.

The Rams and the Chargers are set to play Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., with the Chargers being designated the home team.

The Rams are scheduled to play again at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, against the Denver Broncos. They would conclude the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Allegiant Stadium at 7 p.m.

Singer Taylor Swift had been scheduled to open SoFi Stadium on July 25 and July 26. On April 17, she postponed her shows. This month, Kenny Chesney, Guns N’ Roses and Tim McGraw postponed or canceled performances that had been scheduled before the start of the NFL preseason.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Cowboys in the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, at SoFi Stadium.