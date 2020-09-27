Rams’ 35-32 road loss to Buffalo Bills by the numbers

29

Consecutive points scored by the Rams — after falling behind 28-3 — only to lose on a touchdown pass with 15 seconds to go.



3

Consecutive games with 300-plus yards passing and at least three touchdown passes for quarterback Josh Allen, a Buffalo Bills franchise first. He threw four touchdown passes against the Rams and ran for another. He has accounted for 12 touchdowns through the first three games, the most in Bills history.



114

Yards rushing for Rams running back Darrell Henderson in 20 carries, an average of 5.7 yards per run. He also ran for a touchdown. He is the first Rams back to surpass the century mark since C.J. Anderson did so in Week 17 of the 2018 season.



2

Sacks by Rams lineman Aaron Donald, who has 36 sacks since 2018 — the most in the NFL over that span. Donald also forced an Allen fumble and recovered it.

Advertisement

GAME SUMMARY

RAMS 0 3 14 15 — 32

Buffalo 7 14 7 7 — 35

First Quarter

Buffalo — Smith 1 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:41. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 6:26. Key plays: Singletary 16 run on 3rd-and-2, J.Allen 12 pass to Davis, Singletary 13 run, J.Allen 1 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 7, RAMS 0.

Advertisement

Second Quarter

Buffalo — J.Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:04. Drive: 7 plays, 66 yards, 3:55. Key plays: Wallace 0 interception return to Buffalo 34, J.Allen 39 pass to Davis. Buffalo 14, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 30, 3:09. Drive: 13 plays, 63 yards, 6:55. Key plays: Henderson 14 run, Henderson 14 run, M.Brown 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 14, RAMS 3.

Buffalo — Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :38. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Yeldon 8 run on 3rd-and-1, J.Allen 21 pass to Davis, J.Allen 29 pass to Beasley. Buffalo 21, RAMS 3.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Buffalo — Diggs 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 8:05. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 4:16. Key plays: J.Allen 34 pass to Singletary, J.Allen 12 pass to Beasley, J.Allen 13 pass to Kroft on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 28, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Goff 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:47. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:18. Key plays: Henderson 14 run, Goff 20 pass to Kupp, Goff 18 pass to Everett. Buffalo 28, RAMS 10.

RAMS — Woods 25 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 2:52. Drive: 3 plays, 59 yards, 1:21. Key plays: Jo.Johnson 0 interception return to RAMS 41, Goff 31 pass to Higbee. Buffalo 28, RAMS 17.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 16 pass from Goff (Higbee pass from Goff), 10:34. Drive: 10 plays, 97 yards, 5:43. Key plays: Goff 17 pass to Reynolds, Goff 17 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-11, Woods 15 run, Goff 31 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 28, RAMS 25.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Sloman kick), 4:30. Drive: 6 plays, 37 yards, 2:55. Key play: Goff 23 pass to Reynolds. RAMS 32, Buffalo 28.

Buffalo — Kroft 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :15. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:15. Key plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Beasley, J.Allen 22 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-22, J.Allen 19 pass to Beasley, J.Allen 17 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-25, Dari.Williams 10-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-8. Buffalo 35, RAMS 32.

Advertisement

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 20-114, Woods 3-30, Brown 7-19, Goff 2-4. BUFFALO, Singletary 13-71, Yeldon 3-18, Allen 4-8, McKenzie 1-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 23-32-1-321. BUFFALO, Allen 24-33-1-311.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 9-107, Woods 5-74, Reynolds 4-60, Higbee 2-40, Everett 2-34, Henderson 1-6. BUFFALO, Beasley 6-100, Davis 4-81, Singletary 4-50, Diggs 4-49, Kroft 4-24, McKenzie 1-6, Smith 1-1.

Advertisement

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. BUFFALO, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Calais 1-15. BUFFALO, Roberts 2-73.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 6-1-0, Hill 5-3-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Donald 5-1-2, Floyd 3-0-1, Joseph-Day 3-0-0, Brockers 2-1-0, Fox 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Kiser 1-3-0, Young 1-2-0, Hollins 1-1-0, Burgess 1-0-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Long 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Ramsey 1-0-0. BUFFALO, Poyer 10-4-0, T.Johnson 10-1-0, Milano 7-1-1, Hyde 6-3-0, Wallace 6-3-0, Edmunds 4-1-0, Murphy 2-0-0, Epenesa 1-0-1, Jefferson 1-0-0, Marlowe 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, White 1-0-0, Hughes 0-2-0, Butler 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Johnson 1-0. BUFFALO, Wallace 1-0.

Advertisement

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Sloman 53.

Officials — Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.