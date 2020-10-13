Rams place Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with shoulder injury
The Rams placed rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Fuller, a sixth-round draft pick from Ohio State, started the first three games before suffering a right shoulder injury during the Rams’ 35-32 defeat at Buffalo. He sat out the Rams’ 17-9 victory over the New York Giants, but started in last Sunday’s 30-10 victory at Washington, which improved the Rams’ record to 4-1.
Fuller injured the same shoulder on the Rams’ final defensive snap.
“He had a little stinger,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday. “It’s more of his neck, kind of, just having a stinger, but it is on the right side.”
Fuller is eligible to return after three games.
With Fuller sidelined, second-year pro Taylor Rapp is expected to start in his place against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
After the 49ers, the Rams play the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins before a scheduled off week.
