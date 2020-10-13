Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams place Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with shoulder injury

Rams rookie Jordan Fuller tackles Washington's J.D. McKissic on Oct. 11 in Landover, Md.
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 13, 2020
1:29 PM
The Rams placed rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Fuller, a sixth-round draft pick from Ohio State, started the first three games before suffering a right shoulder injury during the Rams’ 35-32 defeat at Buffalo. He sat out the Rams’ 17-9 victory over the New York Giants, but started in last Sunday’s 30-10 victory at Washington, which improved the Rams’ record to 4-1.

Fuller injured the same shoulder on the Rams’ final defensive snap.

“He had a little stinger,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday. “It’s more of his neck, kind of, just having a stinger, but it is on the right side.”

Fuller is eligible to return after three games.

With Fuller sidelined, second-year pro Taylor Rapp is expected to start in his place against the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

After the 49ers, the Rams play the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins before a scheduled off week.

