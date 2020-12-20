Roberts Woods’ standout efforts weren’t enough in Rams’ loss to Jets

Rams receiver Robert Woods caught a touchdown pass and set up another with a long run in a 23-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Woods’ 15-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter pulled the Rams within 20-10.

On the Rams’ next possession, he took a handoff and broke off a 40-yard gain that helped set up Jared Goff’s short touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee.

Woods finished with six catches for 56 yards.

Woods has 82 catches for 852 yards and six touchdowns for the season. He would have to average 74 yards receiving in the final two games to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the third consecutive season.

In 2018, Woods had 1,219 yards receiving. Last season, he had 1,134.



Rare occurrence

For only the third time in nine seasons, Rams punter Johnny Hekker had a kick blocked. The Jets blocked a punt in the second quarter, leading to a field goal that helped them increase an early lead to 10-0.

Hekker, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, had a punt blocked in 2014 and another last season. He has punted 667 times in the regular season, according to profootballreference.com.

Rams kick returner Nsimba Webster had a career-best 34-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter that gave the offense the ball at the Jets’ 43-yard line.



Etc.

Rams running back Cam Akers, who rushed for 171 yards in 29 carries against the New England Patriots, suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter against the Jets. He sat out a few series and then returned, finishing with 63 yards rushing in 15 carries. ... Inside linebacker Troy Reeder had a team-best 11 tackles and also broke up a pass near the goal line that forced the Jets to settle for a field goal. ... Jets kicker Sam Ficken, who played in four games for the Rams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, came off injured reserve this week and kicked field goals of 39, 25 and 21 yards Sunday. Former Rams defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers had a sack for the Jets.