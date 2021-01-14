Coach Sean McVay says Jared Goff will start at QB for Rams against Packers

Jared Goff will start at quarterback for the Rams in the NFC divisional-round playoff game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, coach Sean McVay announced Thursday.

John Wolford, who started last week’s wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks, is out because of a neck injury he suffered in the first quarter that forced him to leave the game.

Wolford will travel with the team to Green Bay, Wis., but Blake Bortles will be Goff’s backup, and Bryce Perkins might be activated from the practice squad, McVay said.

Goff, the Rams’ starter since late in the 2016 season, had right thumb surgery on Dec. 28. He came off the bench against the Seahawks 12 days later and completed nine of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He said afterward that he felt fine and was not in pain.

“I think it’s a credit to who he is as a man that he can be able to step in and do what he did,” McVay said Thursday during a videoconference with reporters before practice. “And now this week has represented an opportunity for him to build on last week and get another week removed from that thumb injury. ...

“He’s played in a lot of big games, and this is a great opportunity for us and with him leading our offense feel great about the chance.”

After the game, McVay commended Goff for his play but said this week the thumb injury had affected the quarterback in certain aspects.

“I thought there were some throws that he’s typically fairly automatic on that maybe he missed,” McVay said Thursday. “When you watched him throw last week to this week, it is definitely trending in the right direction that’s more in alignment and, really, looks like the Jared that we’re accustomed to.”

Goff and Wolford are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon.