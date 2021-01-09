Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

John Wolford starts at QB for Rams in wild-card playoff game against Seahawks

Rams quarterback John Wolford passes during a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams quarterback John Wolford passes during a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Wolford will start Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
The quarterback who helped lift the Rams into the playoffs is making his postseason debut.

John Wolford started Saturday’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks after getting the nod from coach Sean McVay, who hadn’t publicly committed to Wolford or Jared Goff in the days ahead of the game.

Filling in for the injured Goff, Wolford put in a solid performance during last week’s playoff-clinching victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff, who served as Wolford’s backup Saturday with Blake Bortles inactive, underwent surgery to repair a fractured thumb after sustaining the injury in a 20-9 loss to the Seahawks 13 days ago.

McVay had been coy about his quarterback plans all week, but expressed confidence that Goff would be active for the game. Goff struggled to jump-start the Rams’ offense in his last game against the Seahawks on Dec. 27, throwing a costly pick-six in the second quarter.

Wolford completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and rushed for a team-best 56 yards against the Cardinals last week.

The story is developing and will be updated.

