Rams pro scouting director Ray Agnew joining Detroit Lions’ front office

Detroit Lions helmet.
(Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The Rams’ success the last few seasons apparently made an impression on the Detroit Lions.

Ten days after the Lions hired former Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes as general manager, Holmes will hire Ray Agnew as assistant general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Agnew has been the Rams’ director of pro scouting the last four years.

The Lions also will interview Rams cornerback coach Aubrey Pleasant for a role with more than position-coach responsibility, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Pleasant has been a member of coach Sean McVay’s staff since 2017. He has coached star veteran players such as Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey and helped elevate the play of others such as Troy Hill and Darious Williams.

The Rams are expected to sign quarterback Devlin Hodges, who played the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Hodges played in eight games in 2019, starting six. He completed 100 of 160 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
