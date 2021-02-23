After losing seven assistants, Rams coach Sean McVay completes new staff

Rams coach Sean McVay finalized his staff for the 2021 season, promoting several assistants with new titles and responsibility and hiring several others, the team announced Tuesday.

Remaking the staff is becoming an annual task for McVay, who has seen multiple coordinators and assistants plucked by other NFL teams and colleges since he completed his first season with the Rams in 2017.

Seven assistants from the 2020 staff left for other opportunities, including defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, now coach of the Chargers.

McVay previously announced that Raheem Morris was hired to replace Staley, and Joe DeCamillis was hired to supplant John Bonamego as special teams coordinator. Kevin O’Connell remains offensive coordinator.

Running backs coach Thomas Brown is now also assistant head coach. Tight ends coach Wes Phillips is the pass game coordinator. Eric Yarber remains wide receivers coach.

Kevin Carberry, Stanford’s offensive line coach the last three seasons, replaces Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach.

Zac Robinson moves from assistant wide receivers coach to assistant quarterbacks coach. Zak Kromer, an offensive quality control coach for four seasons, is now an offensive assistant. Nick Jones and Chris O’Hara are new offensive assistants.

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson is also defensive run game coordinator. Marcus Dixon joins the staff as a defensive line assistant.

Chris Shula, outside linebackers coach the last four seasons, will coach all linebackers. Thad Bogardus is assistant linebackers coach.

Ejiro Evero, who coached safeties since 2017, is the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Jonathan Cooley is the assistant secondary coach.

Bonamego was retained as a senior coaching assistant. Dwayne Stukes is a new special teams assistant.