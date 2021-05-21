Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams vs. Chargers to open preseason on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium set up for football.
SoFi Stadium finally will be open with fans in attendance for an NFL game as the Chargers and Rams open the preseason against each other on Aug. 14.
(Jeff Miller / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Jeff Miller
Barring unforeseen changes there will be an NFL preseason this year, and the Rams and Chargers will open against each other on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium for a 7 p.m. game. The Rams will be designated as the home team even though the stadium is shared by the franchises.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 preseason.

The Rams also will play a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., and conclude their preseason on Aug. 28 on the road against the Denver Broncos with a 6:05 p.m. PDT kickoff. All Rams preseason games will be televised by KABC (Channel 7).

After the preseason opener, the Chargers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m. and will close their preseason with an Aug. 28 visit to Seattle to play the Seahawks at 7 p.m. All Chargers games will be televised by KCBS (Channel 2).

With the NFL regular season expanding to 17 games, the preseason has been cut a week shorter.

Sports

The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers open at Washington. Their home opener comes in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

RamsChargers
