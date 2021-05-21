Rams vs. Chargers to open preseason on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium

Barring unforeseen changes there will be an NFL preseason this year, and the Rams and Chargers will open against each other on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium for a 7 p.m. game. The Rams will be designated as the home team even though the stadium is shared by the franchises.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 preseason.

The Rams also will play a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., and conclude their preseason on Aug. 28 on the road against the Denver Broncos with a 6:05 p.m. PDT kickoff. All Rams preseason games will be televised by KABC (Channel 7).

After the preseason opener, the Chargers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m. and will close their preseason with an Aug. 28 visit to Seattle to play the Seahawks at 7 p.m. All Chargers games will be televised by KCBS (Channel 2).

Advertisement

With the NFL regular season expanding to 17 games, the preseason has been cut a week shorter.

The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers open at Washington. Their home opener comes in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.