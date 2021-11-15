Rams’ 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday:

1

Number of plays it took for the Rams to pass to newly acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams opened with a five-yard pass to OBJ.

14

Number of rushing plays for the 49ers on first down in the first half, and also the number of first-down plays. Jimmy Garoppolo completed all eight of his passes in the half. The 49ers were five-for-five on third downs in the half.

6-18

Rams’ regular-season record under Sean McVay when trailing after the first half. They are 41-0 when leading.

2013

Year Matthew Stafford last had consecutive games with two or more interceptions. He also has thrown pick-sixes in consecutive games for first time since his rookie season (2009).

5

Consecutive victories for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers over the Rams. Their six wins against McVay are the most by any team.

Summary

RAMS 0 7 0 3 — 10

San Francisco 14 7 3 7 — 31

First Quarter

San Francisco — Kittle 8 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:54. Drive: 18 plays, 93 yards, 11:03. Key plays: Ward 0 interception return to San Francisco 7, Garoppolo 18 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-6, Garoppolo 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Garoppolo 7 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-4. San Francisco 7, RAMS 0.

San Francisco — Ward 27 interception return (Gould kick), :49. San Francisco 14, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Higbee 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 13:13. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:33. Key plays: Koski kick return to RAMS 25, Stafford 16 pass to V. Jefferson, Stafford 29 pass to Kupp, Stafford 13 pass to Beckham. San Francisco 14, RAMS 7.

San Francisco — Samuel 8 run (Gould kick), 5:24. Drive: 12 plays, 91 yards, 7:52. Key plays: Garoppolo 10 pass to Kittle, Garoppolo 20 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-7, Mitchell 13 run, Garoppolo 21 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 21, RAMS 7.

Third Quarter

San Francisco — Field goal Gould 50, 4:38. Drive: 10 plays, 36 yards, 6:14. Key plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-6, J. Wilson 4 run on 3rd-and-2. San Francisco 24, RAMS 7.

Fourth Quarter

San Francisco — Samuel 40 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:07. Drive: 6 plays, 56 yards, 3:53. San Francisco 31, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 37, 3:48. Drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 1:11. Key play: Stafford 25 pass to Kupp. San Francisco 31, RAMS 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 5-31, Michel 4-20, Stafford 1-1. SAN FRANCISCO, Mitchell 27-91, Samuel 5-36, J.Wilson 10-28, Garoppolo 2-1.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 26-42-2-243, Hekker 1-1-0-2. SAN FRANCISCO, Garoppolo 15-19-0-182.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 11-122, Henderson 4-10, Jefferson 3-54, Higbee 3-20, Beckham 2-18, Michel 2-11, Skowronek 1-8, Blanton 1-2. SAN FRANCISCO, Samuel 5-97, Kittle 5-50, Aiyuk 3-26, Juszczyk 1-6, Jennings 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Koski 4-76. SAN FRANCISCO, Cannon 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 7-3-1, Fuller 4-4-0, Robinson 4-4-0, Reeder 3-8-0, Copeland 3-4-0, Ramsey 3-1-0, Donald 2-6-0, E.Jones 2-4-0, Gaines 2-3-0, Long 2-1-0, Miller 2-1-0, D.Williams 2-0-0, Scott 1-1-0, Beckham 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Floyd 0-3-0, Okoronkwo 0-2-0. SAN FRANCISCO, Al-Shaair 6-2-0, K.Williams 6-0-0, Warner 5-3-0, Moseley 4-0-0, Hufanga 3-0-0, Norman 2-1-0, Key 2-0-1, Jones 2-0-0, Ward 2-0-0, Bosa 1-0-1, Givens 1-0-0, Street 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SAN FRANCISCO, Ward 2-27.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

