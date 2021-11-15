Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL betting lines, odds and how to watch

Rams (-3.5, 49) at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

The second quarter had been the best of the bunch for the Rams most weeks this season, but that was not the case against the Titans. The Rams led 3-0 after the first quarter but gave up 21 points in the second and didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Titans clearly missed Derrick Henry, with only 3.5 yards per play, but the Rams were kept in check with just 4.7 yards per play, well below the league-leading season average that coach Sean McVay’s team had coming into the game.

For the first time in a while, Matthew Stafford looked uncomfortable. He still threw for 294 yards but didn’t move around the pocket well and got hit a lot after spending some time on the injury report leading up to the game. The Titans registered 11 quarterback hits and five sacks.

Read more >>>