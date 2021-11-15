Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL betting lines, odds and how to watch
Rams (-3.5, 49) at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN
The second quarter had been the best of the bunch for the Rams most weeks this season, but that was not the case against the Titans. The Rams led 3-0 after the first quarter but gave up 21 points in the second and didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
The Titans clearly missed Derrick Henry, with only 3.5 yards per play, but the Rams were kept in check with just 4.7 yards per play, well below the league-leading season average that coach Sean McVay’s team had coming into the game.
For the first time in a while, Matthew Stafford looked uncomfortable. He still threw for 294 yards but didn’t move around the pocket well and got hit a lot after spending some time on the injury report leading up to the game. The Titans registered 11 quarterback hits and five sacks.
Rams’ acquisitions create buzz, but can they produce win against 49ers?
The Rams amped up their star power in the last two weeks, adding outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The trade for Miller and the free-agent signing of Beckham created headlines, buzz and social media frenzy about a boom-or-bust Rams team that already boasted quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Now, perhaps, coach Sean McVay and Rams fans finally can see whether the new hires are worthy of the hype.
Miller and Beckham could make their Rams debuts Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The “Monday Night Football” matchup is the final game for the 7-2 Rams before an open date next week.
“We’re trying to win now,” Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, said of the Rams’ aggressiveness pursuing star talent. “That’s what it’s about.
“When you see them making moves like this, bringing players and high-talent players … it’s like sky’s the limit.”