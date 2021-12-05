Photos: Rams dominate in slump-busting win over Jaguars

Share
The Rams picked up a much-needed win Sunday, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at SoFi Stadium. The victory puts them in the thick of the NFC West title race heading into next week’s showdown with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Brian van der Brug captured some of the game’s biggest moments while staking out on the sideline. Check out his top photos:
