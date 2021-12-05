Rams’ 37-7 home victory over Jacksonville Jaguars by numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:

8-0

Rams’ record when holding the opposition to 24 or fewer points this season. They are 0-4 when allowing 25 or more.

7

Games this season Cooper Kupp has surpassed 100 yards receiving, the most by a Ram since Torry Holt recorded 10 in 2003. Kupp had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville.

13-1

Rams’ record when scoring a touchdown on their first or second drive this season. Against the Jaguars, the Rams kicked a field goal on their first drive, and Sony Michel ran five yards for a score on their second.

2

Consecutive games with a touchdown reception for the Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr., the first time he accomplished the feat since Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019.

16

Consecutive games the Jaguars have lost to NFC teams, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Jaguars have trailed by 17 or more points in seven games this season, the most in the league.

Summary

Jacksonville 0 7 0 0 — 7

RAMS 10 6 14 7 — 37

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 40, 12:20. Drive: 7 plays, 12 yards, 2:40. Key play: Powell kick return to Jacksonville 34. RAMS 3, Jacksonville 0.

RAMS — Michel 5 run (Gay kick), 10:25. Drive: 3 plays, 27 yards, 1:21. Key play: Stafford 27 pass to Beckham. RAMS 10, Jacksonville 0.

Second Quarter

Jacksonville — Hyde 1 run (Wright kick), 13:23. Drive: 13 plays, 73 yards, 6:32. Key plays: Lawrence 28 pass to Treadwell on 3rd-and-9, Hyde 10 run on 3rd-and-12, Lawrence 6 pass to M.Jones on 4th-and-2, Lawrence 9 run on 3rd-and-8. RAMS 10, Jacksonville 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 44, 7:41. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:42. Key plays: Powell kick return to RAMS 17, Stafford 35 pass to Skowronek, Stafford 9 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 2 run on 4th-and-1. RAMS 13, Jacksonville 7.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 37, :19. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 1:56. Key play: Stafford 19 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 16, Jacksonville 7.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Kupp 29 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 11:43. Drive: 4 plays, 85 yards, 2:18. Key play: Stafford 43 pass to Kupp. RAMS 23, Jacksonville 7.

RAMS — Jefferson 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:27. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 5:09. Key plays: Stafford 8 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-7, Stafford 19 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 22 pass to Higbee. RAMS 30, Jacksonville 7.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Beckham 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:52. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 5:35. Key plays: Stafford 8 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-2, Michel 5 run on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 37, Jacksonville 7.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: JACKSONVILLE, J.Robinson 8-24, Hyde 9-24, Lawrence 4-10, Beathard 1-2, Shenault 3-1. RAMS, Michel 24-121, Sargent 2-5, Stafford 1-2.

PASSING: JACKSONVILLE, Lawrence 16-28-0-145. RAMS, Stafford 26-38-0-295.

RECEIVING: JACKSONVILLE, Treadwell 4-62, Shenault 3-30, O’Shaughnessy 2-13, M.Jones 2-11, Mickens 2-10, J.Robinson 1-11, Austin 1-9, Hyde 1-(minus 1). RAMS, Kupp 8-129, Jefferson 6-41, Higbee 5-48, Michel 3-8, Beckham 2-28, Skowronek 1-35, Blanton 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: JACKSONVILLE, None. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: JACKSONVILLE, Mickens 1-24. RAMS, Powell 2-81.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: JACKSONVILLE, Lawson 7-0-0, Wingard 3-5-0, Jack 3-4-0, Ford 3-3-.5, Smoot 3-2-.5, Jenkins 2-4-0, Wilson 2-4-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Claybrooks 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Bryan 1-1-0, Gotsis 1-1-0, Russell 1-1-0, Ward 1-1-0, Chaisson 1-0-0, Cisco 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, McCray 1-0-0, O’Shaughnessy 1-0-0, Quarterman 1-0-0, J.Allen 0-2-0, Robertson-Harris 0-1-0, Tufele 0-1-0. RAMS, E.Jones 5-4-.5, Fuller 5-3-0, D.Williams 4-0-0, Donald 2-3-1.5, Gaines 2-2-0, Ramsey 2-1-0, Scott 2-1-0, Robinson 1-4-0, Rapp 1-2-0, Deayon 1-1-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Miller 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Reeder 0-4-0, B.Brown 0-2-0, Hoecht 0-1-0, J.Jones 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: JACKSONVILLE, None. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.