Jalen Ramsey, Matt Gay join Rams teammates Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald on Pro Bowl team

The number of Rams players voted to the Pro Bowl doubled on Wednesday when cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay were announced as part of the NFC roster during a broadcast on NFL Network.

Ramsey and Gay join defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp, who were announced by the Rams on Monday.

It is the fifth Pro Bowl selection for Ramsey, the first for Gay.

Ramsey, 27, has played the so-called “star” position for the Rams, lining up as an outside cornerback, inside cornerback, and also as a linebacker and edge rusher. He has intercepted three passes, and he made several key plays in the Rams’ 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gay, 27, has made 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 40 of 41 extra-point attempts. Since signing with the Rams in November 2020, the third-year pro has made 42 of 45 field-goal attempts.

Donald, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time NFL defensive player of the year, has a team-best 11 sacks.

Kupp, voted the Pro Bowl for the first time, leads the NFL with 122 receptions, 1,625 yards receiving and 14 touchdown catches.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Brian Allen, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd were selected as alternates, according to the Rams.