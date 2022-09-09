Photos | Rams lose in season opener to Buffalo Bills

Less than seven months after SoFi Stadium became the site of one of the greatest moments in Rams history, it served as the setting for one of the most humbling season openers in NFL history.

Matthew Stafford and the Super Bowl champion Rams lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in the first game of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night. Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the game:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen stretches over Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner to score a touchdown during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback Troy Hill intercepts a pass in front of Bills receiver Jamison Crowder in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches a 53-yard touchdown pass against the Rams in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Bills running back Devin Singletary picks up yards before Rams cornerback Troy Hill brings him down. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver TuTu Atwell can’t hold on to the ball while trying to make a catch as Bills cornerback Aaron Jonson defends. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a 53-yard touchdown against the Rams in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)