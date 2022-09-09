Photos | Rams lose in season opener to Buffalo Bills

Less than seven months after SoFi Stadium became the site of one of the greatest moments in Rams history, it served as the setting for one of the most humbling season openers in NFL history.
Matthew Stafford and the Super Bowl champion Rams lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in the first game of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night. Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his best photos of the game: