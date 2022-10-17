More Rams line problems: Joe Noteboom done for year as Cam Akers trade talk continues

The Rams are seeking to trade running back Cam Akers, coach Sean McVay said Monday, and they also will be searching for ways to augment the offensive line in the wake of a season-ending Achilles injury suffered by left tackle Joe Noteboom.

McVay declined to provide specifics about Akers’ situation other than to again say that it was an “internal” issue.

But there clearly is a disconnect between the estranged third-year running back and the Rams, who have an open date this week after improving to 3-3 with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Akers did not practice last week and was not at SoFi Stadium for the game against the Panthers. McVay said the Rams have explored the “possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with a new team.”

Rams Allen Robinson finally becomes a big-play threat: Rams vs. Panthers takeaways The Rams figured out how to put Allen Robinson in position to make big plays, offset the absence of Cam Akers and more during a win over the Panthers.

Is a trade imminent?

“There’s been calls made,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “There’s exploration, discussions as it relates to the possibility of him playing for another team.

“And that’s the 100% truth and that’s exactly kind of where we’re at with it right now. Whether that ends up happening today, tomorrow or never all are very likely possibilities as well.”

In five games, Akers was the team’s leading rusher with 151 yards and a touchdown in 51 carries.

In the absence of Akers, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown are left to carry the load, and they helped the Rams amass a season-high 111 rushing yards Sunday. Rookie Kyren Williams, a fifth-round draft pick, is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. Ronnie Rivers is on the practice squad.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. powers into the end zone for a touchdown against the Panthers in the fourth quarter. Henderson led the Rams with 43 yards in 12 carries. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Asked if Akers’ issue concerned playing time, or the way he was treated or coached, McVay demurred.

“There’s a lot of layers to it,” McVay said, “but that’s where I’ll keep it.”

McVay did not rule out Akers’ return to the team.

“That’s definitely something that I would never say is off the table,” McVay said, adding, “The best option for all parties, I think, would be to explore if there’s a good situation for him with another team.

“If that doesn’t come to fruition, I would never say him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able to utilize him and him be the best player he’s capable of is off the table.”

McVay said he had “good dialogue” with Akers and his agent and that there was “clarity in regard to how we got here and why we’re here.”

But the Rams still are trying to trade Akers.

“Sometimes good dialogue can lead to clarity on making a decision that isn’t necessarily easy but it’s the best,” McVay said, adding, “I’m never going claim to always make the right decisions, but when you weigh the different things that we’re working through and try to figure out what’s best for our football team, and running back room in particular, that’s kind of the direction that we’re leaning towards right now.

“Does that mean that’s where we’ll end up? ... I wouldn’t pigeon-hole myself into that.”

Noteboom is the latest offensive lineman to suffer a season-ending injury, joining rookie Logan Bruss and Tremayne Anchrum. Coleman Shelton (high-ankle sprain) and David Edwards (concussion) are on injured reserve along with center Brian Allen (knee), who is expected to return after the off week.

After Noteboom was injured against the Panthers, Alaric Jackson moved from right guard to left tackle. Jackson spent most of training camp working as the swing tackle behind Noteboom and Rob Havenstein.

General manager Les Snead will explore signing or trading for a veteran offensive lineman, McVay said.

“Les and I will put out heads together with his group and some of our coaches and figure out what are the best steps,” McVay said.

Receiver Van Jefferson and cornerbacks Troy Hill and Cobie Durant are expected to return after the week off. Defensive lineman Bobby Brown also will return from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The Rams do not play again until Oct. 30, when the San Francisco 49ers visit SoFi Stadium for an NFC West game. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said the Rams will benefit from their break because they have so many injured players.

“We can play for the lead of the division when we get back off the bye,” he said, “kind of get some guys back from injury, hopefully, so I think it’s coming at a good spot.”

Etc.

Cornerback Grant Haley suffered a knee sprain and “likely” will be put on injured reserve, McVay said. ... McVay on the possibility of signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: “I definitely do not want to close the door on that.”