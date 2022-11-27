Rams’ 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday:

5

Consecutive losses for the Rams, extending the longest skid under coach Sean McVay, hired in 2017.

100

Yards passing for the Rams’ Bryce Perkins in his first NFL start. He completed 13 of 23 attempts with a touchdown throw and two interceptions.

Advertisement

29

First downs for the Chiefs. The Rams had 13, their second fewest this season (they had nine in Week 9).

5

Consecutive games with 400 or more total yards for the Chiefs to tie a franchise record set in 2004 and matched in 2020. Kansas City racked up 437yards against the Rams.

6

Consecutive games with at least 300 yards passing for the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who was 27 for 42 for 320 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Rams.

16

Consecutive games with a touchdown pass for the Chiefs’ Mahomes.

Summary

RAMS 0 3 0 7 — 10

Kansas City 7 6 7 6 — 26

First Quarter

KANSAS CITY — Kelce 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:40. Drive: 9 plays, 90 yards, 4:20. Key plays: Mahomes 18 pass to Moore, Mahomes 10 run, Mahomes 11 pass to McKinnon. Kansas City 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal M.Gay 47, 14:57. Drive: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:43. Key plays: Akers 15 run, Perkins 13 run on 3rd-and-5, Perkins 15 pass to K.Williams. Kansas City 7, RAMS 3.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 27, 9:50. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 5:07. Key plays: Mahomes 14 pass to Ju.Watson, Mahomes 22 pass to R.Jones, Mahomes 13 run on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 10, RAMS 3.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 32, 0:16. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards, 3:00. Key plays: Mahomes 21 pass to Valdes-Scantling, Mahomes 12 pass to Ju.Watson, Mahomes 9 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-3, Mahomes 21 pass to Fortson. Kansas City 13, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

KANSAS CITY — Pacheco 3 run (Butker kick), 6:32. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:52. Key plays: Mahomes 10 pass to Moore, Mahomes 8 pass to McKinnon on 3rd-and-3, Mahomes 17 pass to Pacheco. Kansas City 20, RAMS 3.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Jefferson 7 pass from Perkins (M.Gay kick), 14:56. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:36. Key plays: Perkins 16 pass to Jefferson, Perkins 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Perkins 8 pass to Atwell on 4th-and-2, Perkins 15 pass to Atwell, Perkins 6 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-8. Kansas City 20, RAMS 10.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 22, 6:36. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:33. Key play: Sneed 26 interception return to RAMS 9. Kansas City 23, RAMS 10.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 22, 1:44. Drive: 9 plays, 24 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Bolton 15 interception return to RAMS 27, Pacheco 2 run on 3rd-and-2, Pacheco 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Kansas City 26, RAMS 10.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Perkins 9-44, Akers 8-37, K.Williams 11-35. KANSAS CITY, Pacheco 22-69, Mahomes 4-36, R.Jones 4-12.

PASSING: RAMS, Perkins 13-23-2-100, Dixon 1-1-0-6. KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 27-42-1-320.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Jefferson 3-29, K.Williams 3-25, Atwell 2-23, Powell 2-6, Skowronek 2-5, Hopkins 1-12, Harris 1-6. KANSAS CITY, Moore 5-36, Kelce 4-57, Valdes-Scantling 4-56, Smith-Schuster 3-38, McKinnon 3-26, Fortson 2-26, Ju.Watson 2-26, Gray 2-16, R.Jones 1-22, Pacheco 1-17.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, None. KANSAS CITY, Moore 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 3-78. KANSAS CITY, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rapp 7-5-0, Jones 6-5-0, Scott 4-2-0, Hill 3-6-0, Hoecht 3-3-0, Ramsey 3-3-0, Donald 3-0-0, Wagner 2-4-0, Kendrick 2-0-0, J.Williams 1-2-0, Floyd 1-1-0, Long 1-1-0, Copeland 1-0-0, Havenstein 1-0-0, Gaines 0-3-0, B.Brown 0-1-0, Perkins 0-1-0, Skura 0-1-0. KANSAS CITY, Bolton 8-3-0, Sneed 5-2-0, Clark 3-3-0, Gay 3-2-0, Reid 3-0-0, Cook 2-0-1, McDuffie 2-0-0, Danna 1-3-0, Dunlap 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, C.Jones 1-0-1, Karlaftis 1-0-1, Nnadi 0-2-0, Saunders 0-2-0, Harris 0-1-0, Stallworth 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Scott 1-0. KANSAS CITY, Sneed 1-26, Bolton 1-15.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

Attendance — 73,557.

