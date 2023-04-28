Rams open NFL draft by addressing glaring need on offensive line

The Rams dealt with offensive line issues throughout last season and began the 2023 NFL draft by picking a versatile lineman out of Texas Christian, Steve Avila, with the fifth pick of the second round and 36th overall. He did not give up a sack last season. The Rams have two picks in the third round on the second day of the draft Friday.

Steve Avila — offensive lineman

6 feet 4, 331 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 2, Pick 36

Notable: Avila, a Texas native, played guard, center and tackle during his college career. He started at left guard in 2022 for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the College Football Playoff title game.

Last season: Avila played in 15 games and did not give up a sack. He was voted to the All-Big 12 Conference team.

With the 36th pick in the 2023 @NFLDraft...@AllHands81 on the announcement that made @Stevelavila a Los Angeles Ram! pic.twitter.com/byJe67Q6cY — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 28, 2023

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams’ offensive line underperformed last season even before injuries began to mount. The Rams let guard David Edward leave as a free agent and unproven Tremayne Anchrum is returning from an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. Logan Bruss, the Rams’ top pick last season, also is coming back from a knee injury suffered during the second preseason game.