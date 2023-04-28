UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet drafted by the Seattle Seahawks
Zach Charbonnet is headed to Seattle.
The Seahawks made the UCLA running back a second-round pick Friday, using the 52nd selection on him.
Charbonnet started his college career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA and was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year in 2021. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bruins.
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet shares a special bond with his sister, Bella, who has special needs. She helped inspire him to transfer from Michigan to UCLA.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has always emphasized a strong ground game. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in Week 5 last season, signed a free-agent deal this offseason with Philadelphia.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.