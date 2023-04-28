UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball during a win over Utah on Oct. 8. Charbonnet was selected 52nd overall in the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Charbonnet is headed to Seattle.

The Seahawks made the UCLA running back a second-round pick Friday, using the 52nd selection on him.

Charbonnet started his college career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA and was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year in 2021. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bruins.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has always emphasized a strong ground game. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in Week 5 last season, signed a free-agent deal this offseason with Philadelphia.