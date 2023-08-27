Advertisement
Rams

Rams acquire Kevin Dotson from Steelers in bid to bolster O-line depth

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) works during the first half of an NFL football game.
Kevin Dotson (69) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams, seeking to bolster an offensive line that must protect quarterback Matthew Stafford, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson on Sunday, said a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly about the transaction.

The Steelers will receive the Rams’ fourth-round draft pick in 2024 and the Rams’ fifth-round pick in 2025, and the Rams will receive the Steelers’ fifth-round pick in 2024 and the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in 2025, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson, 26, started 17 games last season.

Rams rookie Steve Avila appears set to start at left guard, but Dotson could start at right guard or add depth as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 10 opener at Seattle.

Joe Noteboom and Tremayne Anchrum are other options at right guard.

The Rams’ line was questionable to begin with last season, and then was ravaged by injuries.

Stafford suffered a concussion and later a spinal injury that ended his season.

Rams coaches and players have said they expect the line to perform better this season. But it remains to be seen if the line can keep Stafford upright and open holes for running backs.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

