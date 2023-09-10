Rams’ 30-13 road victory over the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Seahawks. He rushed for 52 yards and two scores.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 30-13 road win over the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks — scoring and statistics:

5-1

The Seahawks record in Week 1 home games under coach Pete Carroll.

426

Yards of offense for the Rams, 334 of them through the air. Quarterback Matthew Stafford finished with a passer rating of 91.3.

27

First downs for the Rams. The Seahawks had 13.

39:23

Time of possession for the Rams, which led to the Seahawks running just 46 plays compared to 78 for the visitors.

64.7%

Rams’ third-down percentage, converting on 11 of 17 plays. Seattle converted on just two of nine, or 22.2%.

Summary

RAMS 7 0 10 13 — 30

Seattle 3 10 0 0 — 13



First Quarter



Seattle — Field goal Myers 36, 9:52. Drive: 13 plays, 57 yards, 5:08. Key plays: G.Smith 5 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-1, G.Smith 28 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-2.

RAMS — K.Williams 1 run (Maher kick), :39. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 9:13. Key plays: Stafford 7 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, Akers 12 run, K.Williams 9 run on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 10 pass to Nacua, Stafford 12 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 16 pass to Nacua.

Second Quarter



Seattle — Metcalf 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:16. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:23. Key plays: G.Smith 10 pass to Dissly, Walker 13 run, G.Smith 10 pass to Smith-Njigba.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 42, 4:18. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 2:46. Key play: Walker 15 run.



Third Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 7 run (Maher kick), 8:56. Drive: 11 plays, 76 yards, 6:04. Key plays: Stafford 5 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4, Stafford 11 pass to Nacua, Stafford 44 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-8.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 38, 2:39. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 5:14. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to Atwell, Stafford 10 pass to Nacua, Stafford 30 pass to Higbee.



Fourth Quarter



RAMS — Akers 1 run (Maher kick), 9:45. Drive: 14 plays, 79 yards, 6:19. Key plays: Stafford 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 15 pass to Atwell, Stafford 21 pass to Atwell, Stafford 14 pass to Atwell.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 54, 4:57. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 4:12. Key play: Stafford 21 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-8.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 45, :11. Drive: 9 plays, 32 yards, 3:05. Key plays: Akers 6 run on 3rd-and-3, Akers 1 run on 3rd-and-7.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 15-52, Akers 22-29, Stafford 3-11. SEATTLE, Walker 12-64, Charbonnet 3-11, G.Smith 1-6, Dallas 2-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 24-38-0-334. SEATTLE, G.Smith 16-26-0-112.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Nacua 10-119, Atwell 6-119, Jefferson 4-24, Higbee 3-49, Hopkins 1-21. SEATTLE, Walker 4-3, Metcalf 3-47, Smith-Njigba 3-13, Dissly 2-17, Lockett 2-10, Dallas 1-14, Parkinson 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, K.Williams 1-7. SEATTLE, Dallas 1-18.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, K.Williams 1-8. SEATTLE, Dallas 1-34, Parkinson 1-16.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Jones 4-5-0, Fuller 3-5-0, Rozeboom 3-3-0, Young 3-1-.5, Kendrick 3-0-0, Donald 2-2-.5, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Hoecht 1-2-.5, J.Williams 1-1-0, Yeast 1-1-0, Durant 1-0-0, Lake 1-0-0, Turner 0-2-.5, B.Brown 0-1-0, E.Brown 0-1-0. SEATTLE, Wagner 9-10-0, Bryant 7-2-0, Love 7-2-0, T.Brown 5-1-0, Brooks 4-8-0, Mafe 4-1-0, Morris 2-1-0, Nwosu 2-1-0, Ja.Reed 2-1-0, Woolen 1-1-0, Burns 1-0-0, Bush 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0, Diggs 0-3-0, Jones 0-2-0, Hall 0-1-0, Jackson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SEATTLE, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Maher 57, Maher 56. SEATTLE, Myers 39.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Jay Bilbo, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Attendance — 68,683.

