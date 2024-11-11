Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams activate Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila ahead of Dolphins game

The Rams officially activated offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila from injured reserve to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams also activated defensive lineman Jonah Williams to the roster from the practice squad, and waived offensive lineman Logan Bruss, the third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Jackson and Avila suffered shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. They practiced last week and coach Sean McVay said Saturday that he expected them to play against the Lions. McVay did not indicate whether they would play guard or center or if they would start.

Rookie Beaux Limmer has started the last seven games at center, and Justin Dedich has started three games at left guard.

Bruss, the Rams’ top pick in 2022 at No. 104 overall, suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason game his rookie year. He spent last season on the practice squad.

With Avila and Jackson sidelined, Bruss started three games this season. But he played only on special teams the last three games.