Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Rams activate Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila ahead of Dolphins game
The Rams officially activated offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila from injured reserve to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams also activated defensive lineman Jonah Williams to the roster from the practice squad, and waived offensive lineman Logan Bruss, the third-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Jackson and Avila suffered shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. They practiced last week and coach Sean McVay said Saturday that he expected them to play against the Lions. McVay did not indicate whether they would play guard or center or if they would start.
Rookie Beaux Limmer has started the last seven games at center, and Justin Dedich has started three games at left guard.
Bruss, the Rams’ top pick in 2022 at No. 104 overall, suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason game his rookie year. He spent last season on the practice squad.
With Avila and Jackson sidelined, Bruss started three games this season. But he played only on special teams the last three games.
Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
The Rams, coming off an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, aim to increase their winning streak to four games.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for six touchdowns in the last two games, including the game-winner to receiver Demarcus Robinson at Seattle. Stafford has passed for 366 career touchdowns, and needs one to take over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL’s all-time list.
Stafford and coach Sean McVay hope star receiver Puka Nacua learned a lesson after getting ejected for punching a Seahawks player. If Nacua stays in the game, he combines with Robinson and Cooper Kupp to give Stafford an array of targets.