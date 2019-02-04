Super Bowl 2019: Rams' Johnny Hekker sets record with 65-yard punt

Rams punter Johnny Hekker was one of the Rams’ most effective weapons during their 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, and he has multiple records to show for it.
Hekker’s eighth punt of the night — on the Rams’ eighth possession — went a Super Bowl record 65 yards. The Rams and Hekker are also the first team to punt on their first eight possessions of the game.
The record-setting punt came nearly half of the way through the third quarter. At that point, the Rams had only three first downs. They had gained just 82 yards, or 10.25 yards per drive. They had gained just 2.7 yards per play. The Patriots had gained 236 yards but still only held a 3-0 advantage.
Hekker finished the night with nine punts and averaged 46.3 yards per kick.