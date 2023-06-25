Angel City can’t capitalize on Houston red card in scoreless draw

LAFC’s Sydney Leroux, left, controls the ball in front of Houston’s Katie Lind during the second half of 0-0 draw Sunday at BMO Stadium.

For the second week in a row, the Houston Dash had to play down a player for a long stretch, and for the second week in a row, the team held on for a scoreless draw — this time against Angel City.

Katie Lind was shown a red card in the 58th minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when Sydney Leroux had a breakaway.

After the red card, Angel City (3-6-4) hit the post twice — and Houston once — as both teams looked dangerous but couldn’t score at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Houston’s Caprice Dydasco, left, and LAFC’s Sydney Leroux go up for a header during the first half of Sunday’s scoreless draw. (Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)

Dash (4-3-6) goalkeeper Jane Campbell made four saves to earn her sixth shutout of the season. After 13 matches, Houston has given up the fewest goals in the NWSL (10).

Angel City’s Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson are now departing for the World Cup where they will represent the U.S. Teammate Jun Endo was called up by Japan.

Houston’s Michelle Alozie (Nigeria) and Havana Solaun (Jamaica) will also be at the tournament, while Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince, and Sophie Schmidt were named to Canada’s preliminary roster.