Angel City rallies at home to beat NWSL-leading Courage

Elizabeth Eddy scored the tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute, and host Angel City rallied past the NWSL-leading North Carolina Courage 2-1 on Sunday.

The Courage gave up two goals in a game for the first time since May 6.

Brianna Pinto scored in the 15th minute for North Carolina, running onto a cutback pass from Frankie Tagliaferri and sending it into the lower right corner.

Three minutes later, Savannah McCaskill equalized, getting her body on Scarlett Camberos’ cross to score from close range. It was the first goal North Carolina had conceded since June 3.

Eddy’s shot was redirected into the goal by a Courage defender. Eddy is on a national team replacement player contract, as Angel City (4-6-5) sent three players to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In front of nearly 18,000 fans at BMO Stadium, Angel City outshot North Carolina 20-9. Katelyn Rowland had six saves for the Courage, including a diving stop on a shot from McCaskill.

North Carolina (8-5-2) was missing six players who are bound for the World Cup. The NWSL will take a monthlong break in regular-season play during the tournament, which begins on July 20.