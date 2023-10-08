Savannah McCaskill scores late as Angel City defeats Houston to stay in playoff hunt

Savannah McCaskill scored the game-winner in stoppage time and Angel City stayed alive for the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash on Sunday.

Andressa scored for the Dash in the 44th minute with a shot from the top of the box that went through Jun Endo’s legs and into the goal. It was her first NWSL goal.

Alyssa Thompson came into the game as a substitute and moments later outmaneuvered Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell for a goal in the 68th minute to pull Angel City even. McCaskill got the game winner about a minute into stoppage time.

Angel City (7-7-7) faced elimination from the playoffs with the loss but instead moved into eighth in the standings. Houston (6-7-8) dropped to 10th with the loss.

The San Diego Wave and the Portland Thorns are the only two NWSL teams to clinch playoff berths, with four spots undecided. The Kansas City Current and the Chicago Red Stars have been eliminated.