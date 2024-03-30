Angel City can’t keep pace with fast-starting Kansas City in loss

Kansas City remained perfect this season with a 4-2 victory over Angel City on Saturday at the Current’s new CPKC Stadium.

The Current are 3-0-0 and sit atop the National Women’s Soccer League.

Vanessa DiBernardo opened the scoring for the Current in the seventh minute. Teammate Bia Zaneratto won the ball high up the field and crossed it to Temwa Chawinga in the middle, who flicked it to her right with the outside of her foot. DiBernado shot it into the upper right corner.

The Current scored again just before halftime when Alexa Spaanstra headed in DiBernardo’s cross at the far post.

Sydney Leroux headed in Claire Emslie‘s cross in the 50th minute for Angel City, but the Current responded a minute later. After her teammate won a clearance, Zaneratto collected the ball and passed to Chawinga on her right. The forward sent a powerful shot into the back of the net, becoming the first Malawian player to score in the NWSL.

Angel City (0-2-1) put some pressure on the Current to close out the match. In the 79th minute, Madison Curry pounced on a loose ball from a corner kick, bringing Angel City to within one.

A few minutes later, Rocky Rodriguez scored what looked to be the tying goal on a similar play off a corner, but a video review disallowed the goal for offside.

The Current then scored an insurance goal late in the match when Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson came far off her line to punch a ball away, but it fell to Zaneratto, who slipped her shot into the upper right corner.

Veteran midfielder Desiree Scott subbed into the match late, marking her return after being sidelined because of an injury all of 2023.