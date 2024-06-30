Angel City can’t keep up with Adriana and undefeated Orlando in shutout

Highlights from the Orlando Pride’s 3-0 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Adriana scored two goals in the first half and the undefeated Orlando Pride beat Angel City 3-0 at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.

The Pride (10-0-5) are now level on points with the Kansas City Current at the top of the National Women’s Soccer League. The two unbeaten teams will face off next weekend.

Marta found Adriana in the middle of the field in the 20th minute. The Brazilian forward dribbled before firing her shot into the upper left corner from the top of the box to put the Pride ahead.

Advertisement

Adriana scored her second in the 26th, pouncing on the rebound from Barbra Banda’s shot.

To seal the victory, Banda forced a turnover in the 96th minute and rounded the goalkeeper to score her 11th goal this season. She’s now tied with the Current’s Temwa Chawinga for the most goals in the NWSL.

DiDi Haracic made six saves for Angel City (4-8-3).