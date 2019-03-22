Arsenal will play Bayern Munich in preseason game in Carson this summer

European soccer giants Arsenal and Bayern Munich will meet July 17 in a preseason game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.
For Arsenal, fourth in the English Premier League standings and a quarterfinalist in the Europa League tournament, the Southern California visit is its first since 2016, when it beat Chivas of Guadalajara in a friendly in Carson. That was the same year club owner Stan Kroenke, who also owns the NFL’s Rams, moved his football team from St. Louis to Los Angeles.
For Bayern Munich, which leads the Bundesliga in goal differential over Borussia Dortmund, the visit will mark the team’s first to Southern California. Munich has won the last six German league championships.
The game is part of the International Champions Cup, a summer tournament launched in 2013 and played in North American, Australia, China, Singapore and Europe.
The rest of the ICC field and the dates and locations of games will be announced March 27 in New York.