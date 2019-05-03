No floppers: Old guys rule in over-60 soccer league

“We have two players with only one kidney, two who can only see out of one eye, two who have upper heart valve replacements, three who have stents, one with a knee replacement, several who wear knee braces and one who used to have a pacemaker but now has had two liver replacements and a heart transplant,” said John Cannon, 74, a public insurance adjuster and musician. “I’m not counting the hamstrings, Achilles tendons and the numerous injuries common to the game.”