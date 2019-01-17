Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

EPL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won his first six games as Manchester United’s caretaker manager, the best start for a coach in the team’s 141-year history. He’ll try to make it seven straight wins Saturday when United plays host to mid-table Brighton (CNBC, 7 a.m. PT). And the odds of that happening look pretty good. Not only have the Red Devils never lost a home match to Brighton, but the Seagulls have won just one of their last seven in league play. Also on Saturday, Chelsea will invade the Emirates for a London Derby that could go a long way toward determining the EPL’s Champions League qualifiers (NBC, Universo, 9:30 a.m.) Chelsea, which has lost just two of its last 10 in all competition, is fourth in the table, six points clear of Arsenal and Manchester United, and can jump up a place with a win Saturday and a Tottenham draw or loss at Fulham on Sunday (NBCSN, 8 a.m., PT). Arsenal has two of its last three in league play and is 1-8-5 against Chelsea in the teams’ last 14 EPL meetings.