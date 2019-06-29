Women could help women in sports by showing up to watch

Much in the way Williams was able to shame tennis into equal pay by using undeniable facts about the impact the women’s game had on the sport, the U.S. Women’s National Team’s lawsuit against U.S. Soccer is loaded with undeniable facts. The women’s team won the World Cup in 2015, collected four gold medals and a silver over the last six Olympics and out-grossed the men’s team in revenue from 2016 to ’18. To not compensate them equally, or more than their male counterparts — who have nowhere near the women’s success — reeks of old-fashioned misogyny.