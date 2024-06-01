Advertisement
LAFC

Denis Bouanga scores to lift LAFC past FC Dallas for its fifth consecutive win

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, right, scores on FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes at BMO Stadium.
LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, right, scores on FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes during the second half of LAFC’s 1-0 win at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Denis Bouanga scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Hugo Lloris finished with two saves and LAFC beat FC Dallas 1-0 Saturday night to extend its winning streak to five games.

LAFC (9-4-3) has outscored its opponents 9-0 during since a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on May 4 and has not conceded a goal in 481 minutes, extending its club record.

Mateusz Bogusz played a perfectly placed through ball to a charging Bouanga, who beat goalkeeper Maarten Paes from near the penalty spot to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute.

Dallas (3-8-4) is winless in three straight and has given up three goals in back-to-back games.

Paes had a career-high nine saves for Dallas.

Bouanga has 10 goals this season and became the fourth player in LAFC history to score double-digit goals in consecutive seasons.

