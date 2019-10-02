U.S. men’s national soccer team calls up 26 players for Nations League roster

LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman and Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget were among 26 players named Wednesday to the preliminary national team roster for the first Nations League soccer tournament, which kicks off next week with the U.S. facing Cuba in Washington, D.C.

Also called up were midfielders Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Weston McKennie of Schalke, and defender DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle. Yedlin, who underwent groin surgery in May, hasn’t played for the national team since spring but made the roster after earning his first Premier League minutes of the season Sunday. Also back from injury is defender Matt Miazga of Reading, who missed the U.S. training camp in September with a hamstring injury.

They are four of eight European-based players named to the team.

Players will begin reporting to training camp near the nation’s capital this weekend, although the bulk of the roster will remain with their MLS teams for Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The team U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summoned includes players from 18 clubs, 14 of them in MLS.

“This is competitive soccer. Any time there is a trophy on the line [as] in the inaugural Nations League tournament, we want to put ourselves in a position to win,” the coach said in a statement. “One thing that’s important is we continue to bring some of the younger guys along, integrate some new players into camp, but also have a familiar base. Most of the guys have been in camp before, understand how we want to play, and we think that continuity will help in our performance.”

The U.S. will play Canada in its second game of the tournament Oct. 15 in Toronto.

The USMNT roster

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)