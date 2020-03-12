Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Arsenal manager tests positive for the coronavirus, team goes into self-isolation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club’s entire first team to go into self-isolation.
(Julian Finney / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 12, 2020
3:44 PM
Share

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first team in self-isolation.

Arsenal was due to play at Brighton on Saturday, with the Premier League pushing ahead with a full fixture list and stadiums with fans — unlike most other major European leagues.

However, Arsenal said the positive test means “it is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates.”

The club issued a statement quoting Arteta as saying: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Advertisement

Sports
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world
Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Sports
Complete coverage: Coronavirus makes major impact on sports across the world
Stories examining the impact the spread of the coronavirus has had on the NBA, NHL, MLB, the NCAA tournament and the rest of the sports world.

Arsenal’s game at Manchester City was called off on Wednesday after players came into contact with a rival team owner who announced Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19. They met Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis after the Greek team won at Arsenal in the Europa League on Feb. 27.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines,” Arsenal said. “We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney (training center), including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”

SoccerHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
All about the beautiful game

Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement