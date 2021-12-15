Source: Baker Mayfield is latest member of Browns to test positive for the coronavirus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for the coronavirus and could miss his team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

Coach Kevin Stefanski also has tested positive, the Browns announced Wednesday morning. The news came a day after the team placed eight players — including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper, all of whom tested positive Tuesday — on the COVID-19 list.

Also, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

The affected players and coaches will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game. An NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”

On Monday, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, appeared at a Christmas event at a local Boys & Girls chapter. Mayfield has played most of this season with a fracture in his left shoulder, but following Sunday’s win over Baltimore, said he’s feeling better than he had in months.

Stefanksi is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in statement he’s “feeling fine.” He is not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week.

Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns’ wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home.

If Stefanski has to miss this week’s game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach just as he did in January’s game at Pittsburgh. The Browns won that game 48-37, their first playoff victory since 1995.