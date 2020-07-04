Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

MLS tournament match postponed after six players test positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during a news conference.
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 4, 2020
9:05 AM
Share

The MLS Is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19.

The group stage match was scheduled to take place Thursday. MLS officials announced the postponement Saturday and said a new time and date would come later.

FC Dallas confirmed Wednesday that players had tested positive upon their arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament. The entire FC Dallas delegation is quarantining in their rooms at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Soccer

MLS Is Back tournament could be in jeopardy

The sun sets during the second half as FC Dallas plays host to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas won, 2-0. (Ryan Michalesko/Dallas Morning News/TNS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS **

Soccer

MLS Is Back tournament could be in jeopardy

MLS Is Back tournament could be in jeopardy due to players testing positive for COVID-19 and other clubs delaying their arrival to Orlando, Fla.
Advertisement

Vancouver’s team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Monday.

MLS said the postponement would allow both teams to have additional training days in Orlando before opening tournament play.

FC Dallas will now play its first tournament match July 15 against the Seattle Sounders.

SoccerCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement