What soccer to watch on TV: Chelsea aims to extend unbeaten streak against Leeds

Chelsea could take its turn atop the Premier League with a win Saturday while Real Sociedad can increase its big lead over Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain on Sunday, highlighting the top televised soccer action from Europe this weekend.

EPL: The only loss Chelsea (5-1-4) has this season came against defending champion Liverpool in mid-September. It is unbeaten in 15 matches since in all competition, a streak it will put on the line Saturday when it plays Leeds (4-4-2) at Stamford Bridge (NBCSN, Universo, noon). Another win would briefly lift third-place Chelsea, which has welcomed U.S. star Christian Pulisic back from injury, into first pending Sunday’s Liverpool-Wolverhampton and Tottenham-Arsenal matches, neither of which will be televised in the United States.

La Liga: Top-of-the-table Real Sociedad (7-1-3) is threatening to leave traditional powers Real Madrid (5-3-2) and Barcelona (4-3-2) behind in Spain. A win at Alaves (3-4-4) on Sunday (BeIN Sports, noon) could move Sociedad 10 points clear of Real Madrid if the defending champions, winners of one of their last five in all competition, loses to Sevilla (5-3-1) on Saturday (BeIN Sports, 7:15 a.m.). Barcelona faces Cadiz (4-4-3) on Saturday (BeIN Sports, noon).